On a Zoom chat with Shane Watson regarding the mouth-watering clash against England, he backed his country Australia to get the win in this heavyweight encounter.
He believed in Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood that Australia have the firepower to knock off the powerful England batting order of Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.
Also he was happy to see David Warner back in form and feels he and Glen Maxwell will be the key along with Marcus Stoinis to get them the big runs. Also he believed the toss will be crucial as most teams in Dubai have been able to chase down the target and he feels this will will be the case again tonight.
He signed of by saying that this game against England is crucial to not only get two vital points but also to send out a statement to the opposition before the Ashes.