Three wickets in four balls, and the Abu Dhabi game was as good as over

Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann celebrates the dismissal of Scotland's Richie Berrington in the first over Image Credit: AP

Ruben Trumpelmann was a little-known cricketer. That was until Wednesday. It all changed in Abu Dhabi when he delivered a sensational over. Three wickets in four balls. That too in the first over of a game in a World Cup. That’s the stuff of dreams.

The left-arm seamer went from obscurity to a hero’s status while leading Namibia’s attack against Scotland in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. At 23, there’s plenty of cricket in him, but the Durban-born pacer cemented a place in cricket’s record books. It surely will go down one of the most bizarre first overs in history.

Irish Eden Belleza/Gulf News

Before the Group 2 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Trumpelmann had taken only five wickets in five T20 Internationals. Now, in one game, he’s taken three. First, he had Scotland opener George Munsey chopping a ball onto his stumps. Then Calum MacLeod nudged one to the keeper. And Richie Berrington was trapped in front by an inswinger. In between, Trumpelmann delivered two wides as well.

The over sealed the fate of the match. Seldom has a game been decided in the first over. Trumpelmann’s incredible over set the tone for the match.

From 2/3, Scotland slid to 18/4. If it were not for the valiant effort by Michael Leask, who struck a 27-ball 44 and strung together two partnerships, Scotland would have been worse off.

But there was little else Scotland could do after Namibia’s stunning start. There were many more subplots in the match. But none more game-changing than the high drama of the first over.