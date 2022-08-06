The Indian women’s cricket team broke the jinx by winning a knockout T20 game by beating England to ensure a medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
This was a game which started with Smriti Mandhana going beserk to give India the ideal start in the power play where her opening partner Shafali Verma was struggling for timing and the rest of the other batsman struggled too.
Mandhana walked in with purpose in the crucial semifinal and showed once again why she is rated as one of the finest players with an innings of 61 off 32 balls.
Half century
She tore the English attack apart and when on song she makes batting ridiculously easy finding the boundaries with excellent placement.
Her half century was the fastest by an Indian woman.
The semifinal ebbed and flowed and in the end India held their nerve to win by 4 runs. A silver medal is assured and if India can get past the winner of the other semi finalist Australia/Newzealand this would be a great boost for the team in blue who have been so near yet so far in major titles.