Kolkata: Ramesh Powar, a former international and women’s team coach, replaced Woorkeri Raman as the Head Coach of senior Indian women’s cricket team, the BCCI announced on Thursday.
A three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal and Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar’s candidature.
A former international, the off spinning allrounder played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course. A former coach of the Indian women’s team from July-November 2018, it was under him that India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 and also won 14 T20 matches in a row.
Powar recently coached the Mumbai senior team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has worked at the National Cricket Academy as a bowling coach.