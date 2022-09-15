Islamabad: Injured Fakhar Zaman missed out on Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup and was replaced by uncapped Shan Masood on Thursday.

Fakhar damaged his knee while fielding during the Asia Cup final last Sunday against Sri Lanka in the UAE, and will also miss the seven-match T20 home series against England starting next week.

Masood, who has played 25 test matches and five one-day internationals, has been scoring consistently in white-ball domestic cricket and prolifically after demoting himself in the batting order from his usual opener's slot.

“Shan has proved he can play in the middle order and we are confident he will carry his form in the T20 World Cup,'' chief selector Mohammad Wasim said.

Fakhar, fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris were named as travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was expected to recover in time for the T20 World Cup and was named in the 15-man squad. Afridi injured his knee during the test series in Sri Lanka and was rehabilitating in England.

“We are receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month,'' Wasim said.

Pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr. has recovered from a side strain which forced him to miss the Asia Cup and was back in the squad.

The selectors kept faith in the middle order that lost the Asia Cup final to Sri Lanka by 23 runs: Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali.

“We have won nine out of our last 13 T20s,'' Wasim said. “We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard.''

Two top performers from domestic cricket, allrounder Aamir Jamal and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, were in the squad for the home series against England after Fakhar and Afridi were ruled out due to injuries.

Pakistan is scheduled to play a T20 tri-series in New Zealand with Bangladesh before the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan is grouped with India, South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan takes on India in the opening game on Oct. 23 at Melbourne.