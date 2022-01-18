Kolkata: The photo above offers an unusual sight of Virat Kohli in the role of a listener in an Indian team huddle at Paarl on Monday - and no wonder it has gone viral. KL Rahul, the stand-in skipper in place of Rohit Sharma, did the talking as the Men in Blue look to turn a corner in the three-match ODI series which begins at the Boland Park on Wednesday.
The baton may have changed hands, but Rahul paid his dues to Kohli in the pre-match virtual press conference on Tuesday when he said he had learnt a lot on the job from the master batsman and M.S.Dhoni. Kohli, on his part, maintained in his by now historic tweet on Saturday that he would continue to give '120 per cent' to the team cause.
He has, on Tuesday, posted a set of photos from his batting session at the nets in South Africa. Indian cricket is no stranger to batting legends keeping aside the captain's mantle to focus on their craft - from Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar to his current head coach Rahul Dravid.
Indian cricket can now brace for Kohli 3.0 - that of the batsman and teamman!