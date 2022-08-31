Angelo Mathews said even though Virat Kohli’s innings was short against Pakistan, the former captain played some wonderful shots on his way to 33 especially the pull shot off Dahani. Kohli then followed that up with a solid 59 not out against Hong Kong.
Mathews said these are ominous signs for opposition teams and he can see the old Kohli coming back to his best.
Slight edge
Also, Angelo said it’s very difficult to pick a winner in the second game if the two teams clash again as both looked good and man for man even though India has a slight edge it is difficult to pick a winner.
For Sri Lanka it’s a shoot out against Bangladesh in the their game tomorrow. Sri Lanka will have to forget the first game and come back strong to beat Bangladesh and secure a place in the super 4 of the Asia Cup.