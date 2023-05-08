Dubai: Ishan Kishan has been named as the replacement for KL Rahul after the Lucknow Super Giants skipper suffered an injury to his right upper thigh during fielding in the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1.
“After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia,” a statement from Board of Control for Cricket in India said.
Tripping over the side rope
Fast bowlers Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav are also under injury cloud. Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets.
“A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru, undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage,” the statement added.
Hamstring injury
Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer Umesh Yadav sustained a minor left hamstring injury during their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
“The fast bowler is currently under the care of the KKR Medical Team and has started low-intensity bowling as part of his rehab process. The BCCI Medical Team is in regular touch with KKR Medical Team and is closely monitoring Umesh’s progress,” it added.
Indian squad for WTC final:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).