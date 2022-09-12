Dubai: India's whiteball specialists Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have returned to the Indian team while injured Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup squad announced on Monday.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee met to pick India’s squads for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home. Mohammad Shami have also returned to the Indian white-ball set-up and is among the standy players for the showpiece to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.
Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi, who have been part of the Indian team for the just-concluded Asia Cup, have been dropped from the squad. India failed to qualify for the continental showpiece after winning just one of the three matches in the Super 4 stage in UAE.
Conditioning-related work
Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa, according to a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Indian squads:
ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.
Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.
Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.