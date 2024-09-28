New Delhi: Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan, the younger brother of Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan, sustained a "fracture in the neck region" after suffering from a road accident on the outskirts of Lucknow on Friday, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Musheer was travelling from his hometown Azamgarh to Lucknow for the Irani Cup, scheduled to start on October 1. Due to this injury, he is highly unlikely to participate in that game or the initial rounds of the subsequent Ranji Trophy.

"He remains stable, conscious, and well-oriented," said an MCA statement issued on Saturday confirmed the injury, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The hospital, where he was admitted, has issued a statement saying, "out of danger."

The incident occurred when Musheer was travelling with his father and two others in an SUV, which collided with a median and overturned, according to eyewitness accounts and a member of the Lucknow Police traffic directorate, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"Once Musheer is deemed medically fit for travel, he will be flown to Mumbai for further evaluation and additional medical treatment," the MCA statement reaad as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"The timeline for his recovery will be determined following these assessments," the statement said.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) medical teams are closely monitoring his progress to ensure he receives the best possible care," the statement added.

Upon returning to Mumbai, Musheer is expected to undergo a thorough evaluation at a hospital designated by the BCCI.

Musheer was set to represent the Ranji Trophy champions, Mumbai, in the Irani Cup fixture at the Ekana Stadium.

Following the Irani game, Mumbai's Ranji campaign is scheduled to begin on October 11 against Baroda.

This injury is a significant setback for Musheer, who has had a remarkable start to his first-class career, scoring three centuries and a half-century in nine first-class matches.

His achievements include a double century in last season's Ranji Trophy quarter-final, a half-century in the semi-final, and a match-winning century in the final against Vidarbha.

Earlier this month, Musheer showcased his form with an impressive 181 in the Duleep Trophy against a formidable India A attack featuring Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan has been released from the India Test squad in Kanpur to participate in the Irani Cup, contingent on his non-selection in India's playing XI for the ongoing Test against Bangladesh.