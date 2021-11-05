Virat Kohli’s team should pack too much in their arsenal for Kyle Coetzer’s qualifiers

India's captain Virat Kohli (left) smiles as Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer looks on after Kohli won the toss ahead of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE.

India vs Scotland meet in the Group 2 Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Follow live scores and updates…

SIX!

George Munsey picks up Bumrah nonchalantly and sends him over square leg - an impressive one. Scotland are 8/0 after first over.

It's a big occasion for Scotland cricket to be playing the 'big boys' from India, says their skipper Kyle Coetzer. They want to enjoy the occasion, he says.

The Teams

India decide to go in with three spinners as Varun Chakravarthy comes in for Shardul Thakur. The teams are ambling back after their practice sessions as the galleries are filling somewhat on a weekend - and a Diwali spirit which is very much in the air.

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer(c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross(wk), Calum MacLeod, Richard Berrington, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal.

India win toss and decide to field

Hello and welcome from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has his share of good luck with the toss for the first time in this tournament and decides to field.

Upbeat India take on Scotland in crunch league game

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Dubai: An upbeat India, who stayed afloat in the tournament with a convincing win over Afghanistan in their last game, need to keep their feet on the pedal against rookies Scotland at the evening game of the day here.

The agenda before Virat Kohli’s men is to win both their remaining games against Scotland and Namibia (on Sunday) with a healthy run-rate and then hope for an upset result in the New Zealand-Afghanistan game. The net run rate will be the determining factor to decide on the second qualifier from Group 2 for semi-finals should India, New Zealand and Afghanistan find themselves locked on same points.

Senior spinner Ravi Ashwin took the right approach in their pre-match media briefing on when he said their team wants to finish the tournament with handsome wins and then keep their fingers crossed as far as semi-final hopes are concerned. ‘’It’s something which is not in our hands,’’ Ashwin remarked.