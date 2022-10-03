India meet South Africa tomorrow in the final game of the three-match series and will rest both Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul.
Having already sealed the series, the Indian team management has decided to give the players some time off before the start of the T20 World Cup later this month.
Kohli and Rahul will link up with the squad in Mumbai from where the team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6.
Shreyas Iyer is expected to replace Kohli tomorrow and Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant will open alongside captain Rohit Sharma.
Since their early exit from the T20 World Cup 12 months ago, the Indian batting has come a long way and looks formidable ahead of the next edition where they will face Pakistan in their opening match on October 23.
Top form
Heading into the ICC event, India’s high-profile top-three have hit top form including Rahul who allayed concerns about his strike rate with a sublime effort on Sunday.
Kohli has batted a 140 plus strike rate since the Asia Cup that includes three 50s and a much-awaited hundred. Sharma has come up with impactful innings over the course of the six games at home against Australia and South Africa.
However Jasprit Bumrah’s absence has compounded India’s bowling woes, especially in the death overs, but the team needs to find a way if the star pacer doesn’t get fit in time for the ICC event.
Despite the series loss, there has been plenty of positives for South Africa in the batting department. Continuing his menacing form this year, David Miller smashed an unbeaten hundred while Quinton de Kock got much needed runs.