India beat South Africa by 113 runs in their first Test match at SuperSport Park in Centurion to up 1-0 in the three-Test series on Thursday.
The hosts were all out for 191 in the second session of final day chasing an improbable target of 305. Skipper Dean Elgar was the topscorer with a resilient 77 while Temba Bevuma remained unbeaten on 35.
Seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each as the tourists bowled South Africa out just after lunch.
South Africa had resumed on 94 for four chasing a venue record of 300-plus target, but fell well short of their target on a spicy wicket that had plenty of assistance for the bowlers.
India achieved their victory despite the entire second day of the Test being washed out due to rain.
The second Test will be played in Johannesburg from January 3-7, with the third set for Cape Town from January 11-15. India are seeking a first ever Test series win in South Africa.