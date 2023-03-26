Sharjah: All-rounder Imad Wasim hit a maiden half century to help Pakistan score 130-6 in the second Twenty20 international against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Sunday.
The left-hander struck 64 not out off 57 balls with two sixes and three boundaries to rescue Pakistan who were struggling at 63-5 after winning the toss and batting at Sharjah Stadium.
Imad and skipper Shadab Khan (32) added 67 for the sixth wicket.
Afghanistan won the first match by six wickets - also in Sharjah on Friday - to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Pakistan got off to a disastrous start with left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi claiming Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, both for nought, in the first over of the innings.
Farooqi finished with 2-19 in his four overs.