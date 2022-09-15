Dubai: The India-Pakistan Twenty20 World Cup fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 sold out within minutes of going on sale, including the additional standing room tickets.

The International Cricket Council statement also said over 500,000 fans already securing their place to the event that begins in one month’s time.

Fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets to watch the world’s best players from 16 international teams, marking the return of full stadiums at ICC events for the first time since the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, which culminated with 86,174 fans for the final at the MCG.

Re-sale platform

Accessible pricing for families has seen over 85,000 children’s tickets sold, with tickets just $5 for kids at all First Round and Super 12 matches — adult prices start from $20.

An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value.

Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 27, featuring South Africa against Bangladesh and India facing Group A runners-up. Fans are encouraged to join the wait-list in the event of additional tickets becoming available.

Only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia’s opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22, the double-header featuring Pakistan and Group A runner-up and India-South Africa tie at Perth Stadium on October 30, and Pakistan vs South Africa at the SCG on November 3.

Pakistan and India matches bring the cricketing world to a standstill and one can expect the same on October 23. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Tickets are still available for most matches, but fans are encouraged to act now to secure their seats at t20worldcup.com.

Some tickets still available

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “We are delighted by the uptake of tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with over 500,000 already being snapped up. The excitement is really building with just over a month to go and this World Cup is set to be an unmissable event. There are still some tickets available to buy, so fans should make sure they secure theirs while they are still available.”

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup CEO Michelle Enright said: “The response from fans has been exceptional and shows the excitement for what will be the biggest sporting event hosted in Australia this year.

Incredible atmosphere

“We’ve also seen a spread of support for different teams across the event, which is going to make for an incredible atmosphere at our matches with a strong mix of passionate fans at each venue.

“We’re particularly proud of our accessibly priced tickets for families and it’s great to see that so many kids are going to come out and experience a World Cup.