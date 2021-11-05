Dubai: The sight of TV pundits dressed in traditional kurta-pyjamas had been greeting us for years on the day of IPL finals. It was, however, a pleasant departure to see Clive Lloyd - the legendary West Indian captain being dressed in an attire in keeping with the Diwali celebrations at the press box of Dubai International Stadium during the Australia-Bangladesh Super-12 match on Thursday.
Lloyd, alongwith Zaheer Abbas, legendary allrounder Kapil Dev and cricket historian Boria Majumdar have been a part of the radio panel of TALK 100.3 FM, launched by Channel 2 Group Corporation, which holds exclusive broadcast rights to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Ajay Sethi, Chairman and MD of the Dubai-based Channel 2 Group, said: “I am very delighted that this prestigious sporting event like ICC T20 World Cup is taking place in the UAE and Oman for the first time in the cricketing history. I really want to congratulate the UAE and Oman administration authorities for managing such a prestigious and mega event furthermore to add that after IPL managing back-to-back ICC T20 World Cup is a great achievement by UAE.
Other commentators forming the team for the Hindi feed were Sudhir Tyagi, Harsha Poojary, Shoeb Ahmed, Lachlan Kitchen, Neeil Ojha, and Richard Allen and they all landed up in Diwali attire - and sweets - at the press box adjacent to their commentary session.
Channel 2 Corporation Group, with Talk 100.3 FM team, are creating now a ball-by-ball feed with the group providing ‘Hinglish’ (a combination of Hindi and English feed) feed for UAE listeners and also there is separate world feed being produced for Channel 2 Group Corporation partners.