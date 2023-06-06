Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced a new long-term partnership with DP World, a leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, as the ICC’s Official Global Logistics Partner.

The partnership starts from the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship Final in London on Wednesday and includes all major ICC events in men’s and women’s cricket, including the Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

The tie-up was unveiled at the Oval Cricket Ground in London and is the first committed partnership for the ICC’s commercial rights cycle, starting in January 2024. As a Global Logistics Partner of the ICC, DP World will implement bespoke logistics solutions across its operations.

Digital and experiential initiatives

Over the course of the partnership, DP World will own the match ball delivery moment as their headline asset complemented by a series of digital and experiential initiatives co-created with the ICC.

The partnership will also offer a unique opportunity to strengthen the bond between local communities and cricket. DP World will explore avenues to support the ICC’s criiio cricket programme, helping to deliver the game to all corners of the world and promoting the sport’s positive impact on society at large.

The collaboration coincides with cricket’s global growth strategy aspiring to deliver world class ICC events in more cricketing nations over the next few years. As the ICC event footprint expands, with countries such as the USA and Namibia set to co-host future World Cups for the first time, DP World, that has operations in 75 countries across six continents, is uniquely placed to help meet the ICC’s growing logistical needs.

Smooth flow

From major international events to managing the smooth flow of equipment and infrastructure, DP World helps deliver cricket to people all around the world, from the cork in the balls to the linseed oil on the bat, across the spectrum of grassroots to professional cricket.

DP World’s day-to-day operations account for 10 per cent of global trade and their logistical capabilities will enhance the efficiency of cricket’s global events.

DP World Chief Communications Officer, Daniel van Otterdijk said: “DP World is truly delighted to embark on this journey with the International Cricket Council. Our global partnership represents a shared commitment to driving the success of men’s and women’s cricket, breaking down barriers, and propelling the sport into a new era of innovation and growth. We are excited about the limitless possibilities that lie ahead, offering our smart logistic expertise, and the positive impact we can make together.”

Great excitement

ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya said: “It is with great excitement and pride that we welcome DP World to the ICC Commercial Partnership Programme. This partnership will not only span our upcoming events during 2023 but will also form an integral part of the ICC’s new commercial rights cycle, beginning in January 2024. It is set to be a partnership marked by deep integration and collaboration.