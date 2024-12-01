Melbourne: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said Virat Kohli found his style in the second innings of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and it was a perfect example of batting with intent.

Kohli ended a prolonged century drought with an unbeaten 100, his first Test century since July 2023 and his third in five years.

“In the first innings, he was too focused on countering the opposition bowlers and deviated from his natural style. In the second innings, he rediscovered his rhythm and scored a hundred,” Ponting said on the latest ICC Review episode.

India’s comprehensive victory in the first Test has set the tone for the series, with Kohli’s innings playing a crucial role in the team’s success. His ability to perform under pressure and lead by example was once again evident in this remarkable feat.

The win in Perth not only gave India a vital lead in the series but also boosted the team’s morale.

With four Tests remaining and a potential spot in the World Test Championship final at stake, Ponting had a clear message for the Australian batters. “Now it’s over to Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, and others to find their own way again and score some runs.”

“I think you have to show faith in champion players,” The ICC Hall of Famer said about right-hand batter Labuschagne. “A lot of the guys that we’re talking about in this team have been champion players. Maybe albeit not for a little while. I think I read somewhere the other day that Marnus is averaging 13 since January (after the Pakistan series) in Tests. So he’s got to find a way to turn it around,” Ponting said.

A former No 1 ranked batter in Tests, Labuschagne has been pivotal to Australia’s recent success after his debut in the Ashes in 2019, averaging 48.45 in 51 Tests.

However, Ponting had concerns with his approach in the Perth Test. “He was the one that looked most tentative to me out of all the batsmen in Perth. Yes, it was high-quality bowling. Yes, it was a difficult wicket to bat on. But when you’re facing the best bowlers as a batsman, you have to take more risks,” said Ponting.

Focus on run-scoring

Ponting urged the Australian batters, Labuschagne included, to focus on run-scoring rather than survival in the upcoming Tests.

“I think that’s going to be a great challenge for Marnus and co. this week. It’s probably just letting go a little bit. Think about scoring runs first and not think about getting out first. There’s only one way to change it, and that is to be positive and show great intent,” he advised.