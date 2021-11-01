Dubai: Former England cricket captain Allan Lamb has revealed on Twitter that he has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.
The South Africa-born 67-year-old has already completed a month of treatment.
He made his Test debut for England in 1982 and played at three World Cups, scoring 4,656 runs in 79 Tests during his career.
“I urge all men to go and get their PSA levels checked as prostate cancer so often goes undiagnosed,” he said.
“Having recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, I have just completed a month of treatment. Put your egos aside - don’t be ignorant about your health.”