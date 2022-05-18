London: Brendon McCullum will be a “massive asset” in the English dressing room and the coach’s aggressive mindset should fit hand-in-glove with captain Ben Stokes, New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls said.

Named England head coach last week, former New Zealand captain McCullum will plot the downfall of his old team in the three-Test series starting at Lord’s on June 2.

England have won only one of their last 17 Tests, but Nicholls described McCullum as a man who could put the swagger back into English cricket.

“Its been well documented the impact he’s had on New Zealand cricket and the culture within the team, so hes going to be a massive asset to England,” Nicholls told reporters.

“Hes a hugely inspiring character and certainly a guy who will lead from the front.

“He gave everyone around him a lot of confidence and made you feel like youre 10 foot tall at times and bullet-proof.

“I know a lot of English guys have probably spent a bit of time with him at the IPL (Indian Premier League) and different franchises around the world, so Im sure he won’t be too foreign to them.

“Its pretty exciting for us to be taking him on first up at Lord’s as well.”

McCullum and New Zealand-born skipper Stokes have been tasked with pulling England out of their slump, and the pair should have plenty in common, suggested Nicholls.

“Obviously with Ben taking over as well - we know the style of cricket that he plays,” said Nicholls.

“They are quite similar characters, certainly in the way they play the game in terms of taking the aggressive options and giving the guys around them confidence.

“Its certainly an exciting time for England cricket from a Test point of view and its going to be a great challenge for us.”

New Zealand start a four-day tour match against Sussex from Friday.