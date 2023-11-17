A BCCI video revealed touching scenes, including Ravichandran Ashwin kissing Mohammed Shami's hand and Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is not part of the 15-member World Cup squad, congratulating the players. Emotions were running high in the dressing room after India sealed their place in the World Cup 2023 final with a hard-fought victory over New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium.
Head coach Rahul Dravid celebrated the win with smiles, embracing Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill in a joyous post-match gathering.
Epic camaraderie
Batting coach Vikram Rathour shared a warm embrace with Virat Kohli, after the star batter had broken Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries with a brilliant knock of 117.
Witness epic camaraderie as Shami, the hero of the day, shared a heartfelt moment with Ashwin and went on to sign some minature bats whileChahal added the finishing touch by warmly embracing Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan, creating emotional scenes laced with team spirit.
The countdown for the World Cup final has reached a feverish pitch among the cricket enthusiasts, who are eager to witness India's showdown with Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.