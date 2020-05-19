These are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket, says Anil Kumble, chairman of ICC cricket committee. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The cricket cmmittee of International Cricket Council (ICC), headed by former Indian spin legend Anil Kumble, has recommended a ban on bowlers from using saliva to shine the ball in view of the health concerns raised due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bowlers can, however, apply sweat to polish the ball.

The governing body's cricket committee heard medical advice that suggests it is highly unlikely coronavirus can be transmitted through sweat, but there is an elevated risk through saliva.

"We are living through extraordinary times and the recommendations the committee have made today are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game while protecting everyone involved," said Kumble.

The recommendations, which also suggest the use of home umpires, will be presented for approval in early June.

If the use of home umpires - as opposed to neutrals - is passed, the the ICC may also allow one additional DRS review per team per innings as "an interim measure".

