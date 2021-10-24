The ICC T20 World Cup Trophy in front of the Louvre in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Live coverage of the T20 World Cup clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka from Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Follow live updates and scores.

01:43PM



01:35PM



Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to field in their Super-12 first match against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's task won’t be easy against an assured Sri Lankan team

By A.K.S. Satish, Assistant Editor

Sharjah: The Bangladesh Tigers have just managed to sneak into the Super-12 on the back of Shakib Al Hasan’s stunning performances in the Twenty20 World Cup qualifiers. The veteran all-rounder stood up to be counted when the chips were down and guided Bangladesh to the next stage after the reversal against Scotland in their first game in Oman.

On the other hand, the Sri Lankans breezed to their victories, steamrollering the opposition ruthlessly, even reducing Netherlands to their second lowest score at Sharjah on Friday. Both these sub-continent teams are similar on bowling strength, but it is the Bangladesh batting that is a bit suspect. It is here the Sri Lankans hold the advantage even though they are in the rebuilding process.