Live coverage of the T20 World Cup clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka from Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Follow live updates and scores.
Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to field in their Super-12 first match against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh's task won’t be easy against an assured Sri Lankan team
By A.K.S. Satish, Assistant Editor
Sharjah: The Bangladesh Tigers have just managed to sneak into the Super-12 on the back of Shakib Al Hasan’s stunning performances in the Twenty20 World Cup qualifiers. The veteran all-rounder stood up to be counted when the chips were down and guided Bangladesh to the next stage after the reversal against Scotland in their first game in Oman.
On the other hand, the Sri Lankans breezed to their victories, steamrollering the opposition ruthlessly, even reducing Netherlands to their second lowest score at Sharjah on Friday. Both these sub-continent teams are similar on bowling strength, but it is the Bangladesh batting that is a bit suspect. It is here the Sri Lankans hold the advantage even though they are in the rebuilding process.
The tired all-rounder Shakib needs to continue in the same vein if Bangladesh harbour any hopes of progressing in the tournament. But can he do it against an assured Sri Lankan side on a slow Sharjah pitch. Let’s see what unfolds today…