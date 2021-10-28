Aaron Finch’s men take on Dasun Shanaka’s young team in what should be a tasty clash

Australia's captain Aaron Finch, right, and Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka, centre, watch the coin at the toss ahead of their Cricket T20 World Cup match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE. Australia won the toss and decided to field. Image Credit: AP

Australia take on Sri Lanka in a Group 1 Super 12s game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Follow live updates here…

06:21PM



Charith Aslanka takes the role of the aggressor straightaway, picks up Maxwell over square for a six. Sri Lanka batters look fearless on a wicket where stroke-making looks easy early on. 41/1 after 4.

06:16PM



OUT!

Australian players celebrate after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (not pictured) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Image Credit: AFP

Pat Cummins comes in after just one over from Starc and strikes immediately. Nissanka, who had a boundary in the previous ball, is caught on the circle by Warner for 7. Lanka 15/1 in the third over.

06:08PM



1 over - SL 6/0

A quiet first over with Mitchell Starc getting a hint of swing. Lankan openers Nissanka and Perera in no apparent discomfort. Lanka 6/0 as it's Hazlewood from the other end.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood has a word with the umpire. Image Credit: Reuters

06:04PM



That's the anthems done with and we are all set to start the match. In the middle for Sri Lanka are Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera while clutching the new ball is Mitchell Starc.

05:51PM



The rivals have a bit of history - right from the time when Muttiah Muralitharan was put in a bit of a spot for his action and erstwhile captain Arjuna Ranatunga stood by him. The islanders had the last laugh in the 1996 50-overs World Cup final, but Ponting's men turned the tables on them in 2007. A certain Mahela Jayawardene, a mentor of the current team, scored a fabulous century in that final. Times have changed though...

Australia's David Warner during the warm up before the match against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup Super 12s at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Reuters

05:40PM



Australia has named an unchanged team with Mitchell Starc in it. There were some doubts about the pace ace as he had sustained a niggle during last evening's practice.

Australia's Mitchell Starc prepares to bowl during the World Cup group stage match against England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Image Credit: AFP

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (capt), 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: 1 Kusal Perera (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Wanindu Hasaranga, 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Lahiru Kumara, 11 Maheesh Theekshana

05:38PM



Australian captain Aaron Finch wins the toss and decides to field - much in keeping with the popular choice here. He will be waiting to unleash his potent pace attack on a wicket with some grass on it.

Sri Lanka have spinners to rattle big names in Australian middle order

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Dubai: Australia will look for an all-round improvement against Sri Lanka when the two teams clash in a Group 1 contest in the T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

There is, however, some bad news from their camp as pace ace Mitchell Starc is now doubtful for the game after suffering a leg injury during training. The Australian team management is closely monitoring his condition after he appeared limping and in pain during the nets on Wednesday evening, according to reports in the Australian media.

In case Starc is not available, Ashton Agar is likely to come in the playing XI as a replacement.