Australia take on Sri Lanka in a Group 1 Super 12s game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Follow live updates here…
Charith Aslanka takes the role of the aggressor straightaway, picks up Maxwell over square for a six. Sri Lanka batters look fearless on a wicket where stroke-making looks easy early on. 41/1 after 4.
OUT!
Pat Cummins comes in after just one over from Starc and strikes immediately. Nissanka, who had a boundary in the previous ball, is caught on the circle by Warner for 7. Lanka 15/1 in the third over.
1 over - SL 6/0
A quiet first over with Mitchell Starc getting a hint of swing. Lankan openers Nissanka and Perera in no apparent discomfort. Lanka 6/0 as it's Hazlewood from the other end.
That's the anthems done with and we are all set to start the match. In the middle for Sri Lanka are Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera while clutching the new ball is Mitchell Starc.
The rivals have a bit of history - right from the time when Muttiah Muralitharan was put in a bit of a spot for his action and erstwhile captain Arjuna Ranatunga stood by him. The islanders had the last laugh in the 1996 50-overs World Cup final, but Ponting's men turned the tables on them in 2007. A certain Mahela Jayawardene, a mentor of the current team, scored a fabulous century in that final. Times have changed though...
Australia has named an unchanged team with Mitchell Starc in it. There were some doubts about the pace ace as he had sustained a niggle during last evening's practice.
Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (capt), 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Sri Lanka: 1 Kusal Perera (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Wanindu Hasaranga, 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Lahiru Kumara, 11 Maheesh Theekshana
Australian captain Aaron Finch wins the toss and decides to field - much in keeping with the popular choice here. He will be waiting to unleash his potent pace attack on a wicket with some grass on it.
Sri Lanka have spinners to rattle big names in Australian middle order
By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor
Dubai: Australia will look for an all-round improvement against Sri Lanka when the two teams clash in a Group 1 contest in the T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.
There is, however, some bad news from their camp as pace ace Mitchell Starc is now doubtful for the game after suffering a leg injury during training. The Australian team management is closely monitoring his condition after he appeared limping and in pain during the nets on Wednesday evening, according to reports in the Australian media.
In case Starc is not available, Ashton Agar is likely to come in the playing XI as a replacement.
While Aaron Finch’s men may appear to have the edge in terms of experience, young skipper Dasun Shanaka’s team had been playing some decent cricket in this format and have the spinners to rattle the big names in the Australian middle order. An interesting battle looms in the only match of the day.