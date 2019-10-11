Captains of all 14 participating countries of the upcoming World T20 qualifiers pose with Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan at the launch of the event. Image Credit: ICC

Dubai: All 14 nations have converged in the UAE, including the hosts, to compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier to be held from October 18 to November 2. Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, launched the tournament and greeted the 14 captains on Friday.

The nations have been divided into two groups. The Group A matches will be held at the Dubai Sports City’s two ICC Academy grounds while Group B matches will be contested at the Zayed Cricket Stadium and ADC Ground 1. The final is scheduled to be held at the Dubai International Stadium on November 2.

Last edition’s joint winners Scotland and the Netherlands will begin their campaigns on the opening day of the tournament in ICC Academy ground 1 with Scotland taking on Singapore in the opening match and Netherlands clashing against Kenya at ICC Academy Ground 2.

Hosts UAE, being led by Mohammad Naveed, is in Group B and will play their first match on the opening day against Oman at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Group A comprises Scotland, the Netherlands, PNG, Namibia, Singapore, Kenya and Bermuda while Group B is made up of UAE, Ireland, Oman, Hong Kong, Canada, Jersey and Nigeria.

The top finishers of each group will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament, while securing direct qualification to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in Australia from from October 18 October to November 15, 2020. Six more teams, three from from each group, will feature in qualification play-offs to throw the other four qualifiers.

A total of six teams from this qualifiers will join Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the first group stage in Australia. Four from this stage will go on to the Super 12 phase, made up of top guns Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan.

The first match of the qualifiers will begin at 10 am with second match scheduled from 2.10pm and third from 7.30pm at all centres. Two of the strong teams, Scotland and Ireland, are being led by Kyle Coetzer and Gary Wilson respectively.

Groupings & fixtures

Group A: Scotland, the Netherlands, PNG, Namibia, Singapore, Kenya and Bermuda.

Group B: UAE, Ireland, Oman, Hong Kong, Canada, Jersey and Nigeria.

18 October: Scotland v Singapore (10h00), Netherlands v Kenya (14h10) at ICC Academy 1; Hong Kong v Ireland (14h10), Oman v UAE (19h30) at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

19 October: PNG v Bermuda (10h00), Netherlands v Namibia (14h10) at ICC Academy 1; Scotland v Kenya (14h10) at ICC Academy 2; Jersey v Nigeria (14h10), Ireland v UAE (19h30) at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

20 October: PNG v Namibia (10h00), Bermuda v Singapore (14h10) at ICC Academy 2; Hong Kong v Oman (14h10) at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Canada v Jersey (10h00) at ADC 1.

21 October: Scotland v PNG (10h00), Kenya v Bermuda (14h10) at ICC Academy 1; Hong Kong v UAE (14h10), Canada v Nigeria (19h30) at Zayed Cricket Stadium; Ireland v Oman (14h10) at ADC 1.

22 October: Scotland v Namibia (10h00), Singapore v Netherlands (14h10) at ICC Academy 1; UAE v Jersey (14h10) at ADC 1.

23 October: Namibia v Bermuda (10h00), Singapore v Kenya (14h10) at ICC Academy 2; Ireland v Canada (14h10), Hong Kong v Jersey (19h30) at Zayed Cricket Stadium; Oman v Nigeria (10h00) at ADC1.

24 October: Scotland v Bermuda (19h30) at Dubai International Stadium; Netherlands v PNG (10h00) at ICC Academy1; UAE v Nigeria (10h00), Hong Kong v Canada (14h10) at ADC 1.

25 October: PNG v Singapore (10h00), Namibia v Kenya (14h10) at Dubai International Stadium; Oman v Canada (19h30) at Zayed Cricket Stadium; Ireland v Jersey (10h00) at ADC1.

26 October: Netherlands v Bermuda (14h10), Namibia v Singapore (19h30) at Dubai International Stadium; Ireland v Nigeria (10h00) at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

27 October: PNG v Kenya (10h00), Scotland v Netherlands (14h10) at Dubai International Stadium; Oman v Jersey (14h10), UAE v Canada (19h30) at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Hong Kong v Nigeria (10h00) at ADC 1.

29 October: Play-off 1 – A2 v B3 (14h10); Play-off 2 – A3 v B2 (19h30) at Dubai International Stadium.

30 October: Play-off 3 – A4 v Loser of Play-off 1 (14h10); Play-off 4 – B4 v Loser of Play-off 2 (19h30) at Dubai International Stadium.

31 October: Play-off for fifth and sixth places – Winner of Play-off 3 v Winner of Play-off 4, ICC Academy 1

1 November: Semifinal 1 – B1 v Winner of Play-off 1 (14h10), Semifinal 2 – A1 v Winner of Play-off 2 (19h30) at Dubai International Stadium.