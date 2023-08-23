Dispelling rumours

In an interview to Mid Day newspaper the former Zimbabwe all rounder Streak dispelled the rumours “I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified especially in our day and age of social media”.

Streak has been suffering from a long term illnes and is undergoing medical treatment in Zimbabwe.

The all-rounder Streak was the all-time leading Test wicket-taker for his country. He took 216 wickets and scored 1,990 runs in 65 Tests between 1993-2005. He also played in 189 One-Day Internationals, scoring 2,943 runs and taking 239 wickets.

Earlier post

“Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP Zimbabwe cricket legend,” Olonga said on messaging platform X.

“The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you.”

Post-retirement Streak served as Bangladesh coach and was the bowling coach of twice Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

Eight-year ban

In 2021 he was given an eight-year ban from the sport after admitting breaches of the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code. He took “full responsibility” for his actions but said he was never involved in any attempts to fix matches.

Zimbabwe Test skipper Sean Williams said Streak had left “a legacy for us to live up to”.

“No words can explain what you and your family have done for mine and many others,” Williams said.