Gulf News senior journalist A.K.S. Satish has been inducted among an International Cricket Council (ICC) panel to select the newly introduced ICC Player of the Month Awards.
Satish, Assistant Editor with Gulf News, is part of the ICC Voting Academy for Player of the Month January 2021 along with top former cricketers such as VVS Laxman, John Wright, Ramiz Raja, Jonty Rhodes, Andy Roberts and Lisa Sthalekar.
The panel also comprises other senior sport journalists, broadcasters and some members of the ICC Hall of Fame and is tasked with selecting shortlisted players for the Player of the Month award, the council said in a statement.
Rishabh Pant, Joe Root and Paul Stirling are the nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January, while the ICC Women’s Player of the Month January Nominees are Diana Baig, Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp.
The Voting Academy will submit their votes by email and will retain a 90 per cent share of the vote. Additionally, fans registered with the ICC will be able to vote via the ICC website and will have a 10 per cent share of the vote. Winners will be announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC’s digital channels.
Satish, who has been a sports journalist since 1993 and also played top club-level cricket in the south Indian city of Chennai, is also an Asian Cricket Council-accredited cricket coach. He joined Gulf News in 2000.
Satish, who has been a sports journalist since 1993 and also played top club-level cricket in the south Indian city of Chennai, is also an Asian Cricket Council-accredited cricket coach. He joined Gulf News in 2000.