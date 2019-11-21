Lasith Malinga Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Maratha Arabians’ legendary pacer Lasith Malinga enjoys every moment of his cricketing career. In a candid interview with Gulf News he spoke freely about his qualities that have made him a special player, starting from his hair style to his ability to create fear even at the age of 37.

Malinga’s hair style is so popular that it is sold as a wig and is worn by millions of cricket fans all around the world. When asked about the legacy that he has created with his hair style, Malinga said: “I started this long back and it is my style. As my hair style is not doing any damage to others I decided that it is best to go this way.”

Malinga never bothered about the criticism that his hair style is ‘un-Sri Lankan’ and does not make him look like a gentleman. “People are making wigs and many things with my hair style and I enjoy with them,” he explained. “I am really happy with what I show to them as a player in the ground too.”

When asked about his 17-year career and his impact, he said he is a fighter to the core. “I am really happy with my achievements,” he said. “Last year was my 17th year. I fight with everyone … sometimes I fight with the ministers, sometimes with selectors and even coaches but still I have played for my national team and in franchise cricket. I think I have only done the right thing for cricket because if I did wrong I would not have survived. I know if I have fought I have fought for the right reasons.”

Does the question as to how long he would continue playing disturb him? “I am happy to answer this question. I know I am nearing the end of my career. I enjoyed my Test cricket, T20 and ODI and everything that I have played. I have got five hat-tricks and I am happy with everything that I have got from cricket. I earned money because of cricket. I am now 37 and I will stop playing in two years time and nice future for my kids and look after my family.”