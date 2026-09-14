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Four players over 40? Zimbabwe add veterans against Australia for ODI series

Raza leads veteran-heavy Zimbabwe as Aussies arrive for Harare ODI series

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani (second from left) and Sikander Raza smile along with teammates in Nottingham.
Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani (second from left) and Sikander Raza smile along with teammates in Nottingham.
AP

Dubai: Zimbabwe are set to host Australia this week, commencing their three match ODI Series. With the African side looking to make a name for themselves, they have quite a few veterans players that have plenty of experience.

Sikander Raza will lead Zimbabwe in the upcoming series as the team's first captain Richard Ngarava was ruled out due to a back complaint. The Pakistani-born captain will hope to replicate the nation’s famous win against Australia during the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Raza turned 40 in April, making him one of the oldest players in the series. However, the list of experienced men continues as the Chevrons have 4 players in the squad who will turn 40 by the end of the series. Brendan Taylor, who hasn’t played an ODI in a year, has been called for the series. The latter shares the same age as Raza.

Meanwhile, Graeme Cremer will turn 40 on 19 September between the second and third ODI. The leg spinner is set to end his eight-year ODI absence with his return. Nevertheless, the oldest player remains 41-year-old Craig Ervine.

Currently Zimbabwe’s second all-time top scorer in the ODIs, Taylor remains only 82 runs behind the leader Andy Flower. This also means the series could be monumental for Taylor and Zimbabwe cricket.

With four players nearly the over the age of 40, the African side will look to repeat their famous win at home against the Aussies from 2014. The first ODI will take place on Tuesday, September 15 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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