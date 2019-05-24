Sri Lankan cricket earned their stripes when they defeated Australia to lift the 1996 Cricket World Cup, officially known as the Wills World Cup 1996 at the Gaddafi Stadium. The event was co-hosted by Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka from February 14 to March 17, 1996.

The Islanders, led by Arjuna Ranatunga, proved unstoppable in the tournament with the opening pair of Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana giving the team explosive starts. Sachin Tendulkar of India scored the most runs (528) while Anil Kumble picked up the most number of wickets (15).

A total of 37 matches were played in the 50-overs-a-side format. The teams that participated were Sri Lanka, Australia, India, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Kenya, South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, United Arab Emirates and Netherlands. Sri Lanka, India, Australia and West Indies were the semi-finalists.

India hosted 17 matches at 17 different venues, Pakistan hosted 16 matches at six venues and Sri Lanka hosted four matches at three venues.