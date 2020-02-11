New Zealand celebrate their whitewash of India Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: After India had inflicted a clean 5-0 sweep on New Zealand in the Twenty20 International series no one expected that they would receive a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series that followed. If the Indians were clinical in their performance in T20 format, New Zealand were outstanding in all departments in the ODI series.

In fact, India were riding high in confidence after becoming the first ever team in men’s T20 cricket to clean sweep a five-match series. New Zealand, by consigning India to their first bilateral series whitewash in 31 years, revealed the fighting spirit in them to stage a huge comeback.

Here are five reasons behind India’s defeat.

Rohit Sharma

Absence of Rohit Sharma and poor start

In an interview to Gulf News, India team coach Ravi Shastri had once said that the biggest fear he has is injury to his key players. Opener Rohit Sharma’s absence owing to an injury hit the team very hard. India badly missed their injured opener Shikhar Dhawan too. It resulted in India not getting to a flying start compared to New Zealand openers. In the first ODI match in which Prithiv Shaw and Mayank Agarwal put on 50 runs, in the next two they posted just 21 and eight runs together. On the other hand, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls recorded partnerships of 85 in the first match, 93 in the second and 106 in the third.

Virat Kohli after the third ODI loss

Kohli’s rare failure

When key batsmen were absent, Virat Kohli should have played some superlative knocks. In the first match he hit 50 but in the next two recorded scores of 15 and 9 only. When openers had not clicked as expected, Kohli should have played a bigger role. If Kohli played a stellar role when batsmen like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were consistent, then India’s run flow would have smoother. To add to India’s woes, New Zealand’s veteran Ross Taylor played brilliantly with unbeaten knocks of 100 and 73 in the first two matches.

Mohammad Shami

Resting Shami and wicketless Bumrah

Kohli’s decision to rest their strike bowler Mohammad Shami from the second and third One-dayers to avoid work load on him during the oncoming Test series was surprising. It is unlikely that Shami would have been tried after just four over spells in T20 series. This decision resulted in India getting white washed for the first time under Kohli’s captaincy. Jaspirt Bumrah not being among the wickets too hurt the team under the circumstance. His analysis were 0 for 53, 0 for 64, 0 for 50. India’s bowling never clicked and looked average.

India's Navdeep Saini runs for the ball Image Credit: AFP

India’s fielding below par

Kohli had to candidly admit that his team’s fielding wasn’t impressive. India’s fielding in the T20 series was one of the reasons behind India’s triumph. After the first ODI match defeat, which was a close contest, India should have displayed more fighting spirit on the field. In the next two matches, India’s let the game slip away failing to consolidate when they looked good. Mayank Agarwal and Prithiv Shaw, who got their chances, should have posted big scores. Agarwal had scores of only 32, 3 and 1 in three matches.

New Zealand showed fighting spirit

New Zealand show verve