The Delhi and District Cricket Association members engage in a fist fight at AGM. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: One of India’s most prominent cricket associations and a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), indulged in a shameful display of sportsmanship during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Sunday. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) which governs cricket in India’s capital showed how much they have deteriorated as a cricket body due to the battle for power with some members engaging in a fist fight over certain decisions taken during the AGM meeting.

A 43-second video showing the fist fight is now all over the social media shaming Indian cricket as an even cricketers as a whole. The act is condemnable as Indian skipper Virat Kohli represents Delhi in India’s domestic cricket.

Speaking to Gulf News from New Delhi, India’s former wicketkeeper and former Delhi Ranji Trophy team captain Surinder Khanna, said: “It is a sad and tragic incident. This type of behaviour at the AGM at DDCA should be condemned and strict measures should be taken immediately.”

The fist fight began soon after a decision was taken to reappoint its retiring directors and adopt new articles and appoint a new ombudsman with Justice (retd) Deepak Verma replacing Justice (retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed.

Khanna, who was a Director of DDCA till a few years ago, added: “We as cricketers are emotionally attached to the Delhi cricket ground. It is like a temple for us and to find that such a thing happening in a place we consider as sacred is very sad.” Khanna, who recently was elected as Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) nominee to the Indian Premier League governing council also said: “I represent over 2000 Indian cricketers and I feel that an AGM is not meant for such shameful acts. This act has hurt every one and hence immediate action is needed from the BCCI. All I can say now is God save DDCA.”

According to information, DDCA Apex Council member Rajan Manchanda was manhandled by a group which claimed majority support in the AGM. Former Indian all-rounder Madanlal tweeted that Delhi cricket is in the hands off hooligans and that many players represent Delhi in the Indian team and it is a big shame for DDCA who runs the game.”