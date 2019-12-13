Pollard has so far amassed 9935 runs in 496 T20 matches he has played

West Indies' Kieron Pollard plays a shot during the third T20 international match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 11, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has reached the second spot in the list of highest run-getters in T20 cricket.

He achieved the feat during the third and final T20I against India at the Wankhede in Mumbai which West Indies lost by 67 runs on Wednesday evening. The Windies skipper scored 68 runs in the match.

The 32-year-old has played 68 T20Is for West Indies in which he has scored 1058 runs, including four half centuries.

Pollard has so far amassed 9935 runs in 496 T20 matches he has played, this includes one century and 49 fifties. He is followed by former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum, who scored 9922 runs in 370 T20 matches.

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik comes fourth in the list with 9176 runs from 362 games and is followed by David Warner (9090 in 277 games). India have Virat Kohli (8739 in 274 games) and Rohit Sharma (8502 in 324 games) representing the country in the elite list.