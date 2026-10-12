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Female fan breaks down in tears as Shreyas Iyer gets out for one

Shreyas Iyer's quick exit leaves fan in tears during T20I clash

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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A female fan was seen wiping away tears after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal against West Indies in Indore.
A female fan was seen wiping away tears after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal against West Indies in Indore.
AFP

Cricket is more than just a sport for millions of Indian fans, and an emotional moment during India's third T20I against the West Indies in Indore on Sunday was another reminder of that.

A female spectator was spotted wiping away tears in the stands after Indian captain Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for just one run.

The moment was captured by television cameras and quickly went viral on social media.

Iyer, who had scored a magnificent century in the opening T20I against the West Indies, could not repeat his heroics in Indore.

The Indian captain faced just two deliveries before Roston Chase trapped him LBW in the ninth over.

Iyer initially opted for a review but began walking towards the pavilion before the ball tracking was completed.

And while the Indian captain was understandably disappointed, someone in the stands appeared even more upset.

Cameras captured a female fan wiping tears from her eyes, with the emotional moment attracting plenty of attention online.

India had the last laugh

Despite Iyer's early dismissal, India managed to post a challenging total of 223.

Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a brilliant 69 from just 30 deliveries, while Ishan Kishan contributed 37.

West Indies fought hard in the chase but finished on 209 for seven, handing India a 14 run victory.

The result gave India a 2-1 lead in the five match series.

For the emotional fan, at least there was something to celebrate by the end of the evening.

India had won, even if her favourite cricketer had endured a disappointing outing.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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