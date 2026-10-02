Brydon Carse faces ECB conduct breach following Derby nightclub arrest
London: England bowler Brydon Carse has been charged with breaching the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) conduct regulations following a nightclub incident.
The charge, which follows an investigation by England's Cricket Regulator, refers to events that took place on August 23 when Carse was handcuffed by police officers after a celebratory night out in Derby with his Durham teammates.
It was later confirmed he had been arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly before being "de-arrested" after agreeing to depart.
Derbyshire Police had said they were investigating an alleged assault in connection with the incident but in September determined no further action would be taken.
"Following a Cricket Regulator investigation, Brydon Carse has been charged with breaching regulation 3.2 of the ECB professional conduct regulations," said a statement from the compliance body.
In the aftermath of the incident Carse was withdrawn from the England squad for the second Test against Pakistan and has not played international cricket since.
"I think he just needs time away from the international scene," England white-ball captain Harry Brook said last month.
"He's working on a few things behind the scenes and hopefully he'll be ready at some point in the future."
Carse's misdemeanour was the latest in a series of alcohol-fuelled controversies that have dogged England since a disastrous tour of New Zealand and Australia at the end of last year.
Test captain Joe Root said he had been "hacked off" that the Carse incident took attention away from his winning return as skipper against Pakistan.
On Thursday, Carse was left out of the squad for the one-day tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka later this month.