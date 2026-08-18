Dubai: Australian cricket great David Warner has been fined $1065 (AUD $1,500) and ordered to use a vehicle breathalyser lock after admitting to a drink-driving offence.

The 39-year-old former Australia opener pleaded guilty last month to a “middle range” drink-driving offence. He was accused of stopping short of a random testing site while driving a van in April. He was then breath-tested, arrested and taken to a police station.

Judge Clare Farnan formally convicted Warner at Sydney’s Waverley Local Court and imposed the fine, according to the court record.

Warner was also ordered to hold an interlock licence for 12 months. The licence requires him to use a breathalyser device that prevents a vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected on his breath.