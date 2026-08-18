GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

David Warner fined $1065 and ordered to use breathalyser lock after drink-driving offence

The case dates to April 5, when Warner was driving in Sydney’s eastern suburb of Maroubra

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: Australian cricket great David Warner has been fined $1065 (AUD $1,500) and ordered to use a vehicle breathalyser lock after admitting to a drink-driving offence.

The 39-year-old former Australia opener pleaded guilty last month to a “middle range” drink-driving offence. He was accused of stopping short of a random testing site while driving a van in April. He was then breath-tested, arrested and taken to a police station.

Judge Clare Farnan formally convicted Warner at Sydney’s Waverley Local Court and imposed the fine, according to the court record.

Warner was also ordered to hold an interlock licence for 12 months. The licence requires him to use a breathalyser device that prevents a vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected on his breath.

His lawyer, Awais Ahmad, described Warner’s decision to drive as “impaired, impulsive and frankly foolish decision-making”. He said Warner had completed a traffic offender programme and accepted responsibility.

Warner reportedly drank three glasses of wine before driving home. He left court without speaking to reporters.

Video and inputs: AFP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This drink is called Sweet Little Rain

Singapore cafe serves up coffee with a side of 'rain'

2m read
US President Donald Trump looks on as White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller (L) speaks about birth rights in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 7, 2026.

Trump signs order targeting 'birth tourism'

2m read
After weeks of betrayals, blow-ups, and contestants gleefully throwing one another under the bus, the finale saved its biggest twist for last: Shreya Kalra walked away with the trophy and a cool Rs 1 crore

Lock Upp Season 2 ends the way it lived. In chaos

2m read
Will ex-Australian cricketer David Warner go to jail?

Will ex-Australian cricketer David Warner go to jail?

2m read