I’m going to recharge my batteries and think ahead in life, he says

West Indies opener Chris Gayle wants time to reflect on his career. Image Credit: AP

Barbados: Veteran opener Chris Gayle will not be part of the West Indies team for the India tour as he has opted out to take a break from cricket for the rest of 2019, and will use the time to “reflect” on his future in international cricket.

West Indies will take on India in three T20Is and three one-dayers between December 6-22.

Gayle, who most recently pulled out of the 2019 Mzansi Super League where he plays for Jozi Stars, has been out of international cricket since the home series against India in August. Now, he has announced that he will take no part in the upcoming tour of the country, which includes three T20Is and as many ODIs, next month.

“West Indies called me to play ODIs, but I am not going to play,” Gayle was quoted as saying by ICC recently.

“They [selectors] want me to play with the youngsters, but for this year I am going to take a break.

“I’m going to recharge my batteries and think ahead in life, and try and plan it better and keep the people who are more real around you. There’s a lot of things I am going to analyse. You never stop learning. Doesn’t matter how long I have been playing. There’s a lot of things for me to give back. 2020 is just around the corner. I will use now and next month to reflect on what I really want for 2020.”