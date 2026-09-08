He is expected to play in the Afghanistan series which is scheduled in October. With uncertainty around Rana's possible flight to Down Under, an exposure to the BBL pitches will be beneficial for the 23-yer-old.

Rana recently recovered from a Grade-2 side strain injury that prevented him from taking part in the Australia Test series. The official suggested how most teams will monitor the injury side of things as well. Rana did return to the national team earlier this week but will miss the upcoming Asian Games.

The quotes suggest teams willing to sign Rana if he submits the NOC. "The board will decide whether he will get the NOC but chances are very slim for him to get the NOC considering the fact we have international commitments," the official said.

However, it is unlikely if Rana will receive the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh cricket board to compete in BBL as per Cricbuzz. The report shared comments from an official who states that, "We are also seeing in different platforms that some BBL franchises are eager to secure Rana but we have not received any official letter for NOC from him."

In the 2022-23 National Cricket League, which is a domestic first class cricket competition in Bangladesh. He finished as the second highest wicket taker in the tournament with 32 wickets. With so much talent in his bag, the 23-year-old was drawing interest from the BBL teams such as Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne-based team for the upcoming season.

Rana has competed in Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and even in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. Throughout the events, he continued to gain fame for his bowling. Rana picked 9 wickets in 5 PSL games during his time with Peshawar Zalmi, helping them win their maiden title.

Dubai: Nahid Rana is one of Bangladesh's best talents in recent years. The pace bowler has recorded amazing figures in every series, leagues he has played in. While many expected Rana to takeover the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, it now seems quite unlikely to happen.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.