Bangladesh eye historic series win against Australia

Bangladesh stunned Australia in the opening Test in Darwin last week
Bangladesh will be aiming to create history when they take on Australia in the second Test at Mackay from Saturday, with the Tigers chasing a first-ever Test series victory in the Southern Hemisphere.
Bangladesh stunned Australia in the opening Test in Darwin last week, producing an outstanding all-round performance to secure a nine-wicket victory – their first Test win on Australian soil.
Head coach Phil Simmons described the upset as the best Test victory of his long coaching career.
“I’ve had other formats with big ones but, in Tests, it is the best,” Simmons told cricket.com.au. “The only thing I had to say to them is that Australia is going to come harder. So we have to either keep that level of performance or get a little bit better.”
Simmons made it clear that Bangladesh’s job was only half done after their stunning win, urging his players to focus immediately on securing a historic series triumph.
“It may not hit you all now how big this is, but at the end of your career you’re going to look back on this as one of the biggest things you have achieved in your career,” he told his players in the dressing room after the victory. “Because that team next door is not an easy team to beat.”
Asked whether he was confident his side could reproduce the discipline and composure they showed in Darwin, Simmons laughed and said: “We can only find out on Saturday.”
“Bangladesh people are emotional – and I am not the same,” he added. “So it’s easy for me to control that, but it’s difficult for them.
“But I think looking at them today, guys have settled back down. We’ve had three days now, so guys have settled back down a lot and we hope that we start on the right footing on Saturday morning.”
Bangladesh could also strengthen their bowling attack with the return of Shoriful Islam. The left-arm quick produced an impressive spell in the nets two days before the second Test, appearing to have recovered fully from the side strain that kept him out of the series opener.
However, there are concerns over opener Tanzid Hasan, who scored a century in the first Test but did not bat during Thursday’s training session because of a neck issue.
Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim also suffered a scare after being struck on the finger while batting in the nets. He was able to resume training, though, and is expected to be fit for Saturday’s Test.
Australia, meanwhile, will be determined to respond strongly after their unexpected defeat.
Wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who is set to play his 50th Test, said Australia were confident of bouncing back.
“We are a proud group of cricketers and obviously last week didn’t go to plan,” Carey said. “When this team has been challenged, we always find a way to bounce back in a big way. I am looking forward to Saturday.”