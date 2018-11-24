Ajaz Patel, the bearded left-arm spinner who made a sensational debut in the first Test for New Zealand, failed to create much impression on either Azhar or Sohail while leg spinner Ish Sodhi — who was introduced much later in the day in attack — also did not fare any better. In one of his rare moments of aggression, Azhar had stepped out to lift Patel over long off for the only six of his innings.