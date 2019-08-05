Birmingham: Nathan Lyon took six wickets as Australia thrashed England by 251 runs at their Edgbaston 'fortress' to win the first Ashes Test on Monday.
England, set a daunting 398 for victory, lost four wickets for 12 runs either side of lunch on the last day as they collapsed to 97-7.
They were eventually dismissed for 146 in their second innings, with off-spinner Lyon taking 6-49 - a haul that included his 350th Test wicket - and fast bowler Pat Cummins 4-32.
Victory gave Australia their first win at Edgbaston in any format since 2001 - the last time they won an Ashes series in England - and ended England's run off 11 successive wins at the Birmingham ground.
England resumed on 13 without loss after Australia star Steve Smith's second hundred of his comeback Test following a ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal had allowed the tourists to declare late on Sunday's fourth day.
Rory Burns, whose first-innings 133 was his first century at this level, became just the 10th cricketer to have batted on all five days of a Test.
But he had added just four runs to his overnight seven when he was undone by an excellent seaming and rising Cummins delivery that lobbed off his gloves to Lyon in the gully.
Number three Root, on four, was given out leg before to James Pattinson by umpire Joel Wilson.
But in a match full of overturned decisions, Root successfully challenged the verdict.
Root had made eight when he nearly played on to Cummins before Jason Roy, who made a superb 85 in eventual champions England's World Cup semi-final win over Australia at Edgbaston last month, drove him through extra-cover for four.
Root had moved on to nine when he was again given out leg before by Wilson, this time off the bowling of paceman Peter Siddle. But the batsman's immediate review revealed an inside edge.
That meant umpire Wilson had equalled an unwanted record with an eighth overturned decision in a Test match.
Roy swept Lyon for four but then, in a shot more appropriate for a one-day match than a side trying to save a Test, charged down the pitch and was clean bowled for 28
Lyon remained a threat on a wearing pitch offering turn and bounce and he had Joe Denly (11) caught off bat and pad by Cameron Bancroft at short leg to leave England 80-3.
And the Australia pair combined again to dismiss Root for 28.
England's 85-4 at lunch soon became 85-5 when Jos Buttler (one) was bowled by a Cummins delivery that kept low.
Cummins then had his 100th Test wicket when Jonny Bairstow (six) gloved a rising ball to Bancroft in the slips.
England's collapse continued apace when Ben Stokes was also out for six, well caught by wicketkeeper Tim Paine off a sharply spun Lyon delivery.
Moeen Ali, who in the first innings had succumbed to Lyon when he was bowled for a duck playing no shot, fell to the bowler for the ninth time in 11 Ashes knocks when caught in the slips for four to leave England 136-8.
It marked the end of a miserable match for England off-spinner Moeen, comprehensively outbowled by Lyon.
Lyon had Stuart Broad caught in the slips next ball before James Anderson survived the hat-trick after not bowling at all in Australia's second innings because of a calf injury.
Chris Woakes, who played several fine shots, was dropped in the slips by Smith.
But former Australia captain Smith had the last word, catching Woakes (37) in the slips off Cummins, with England all out inside 53 overs.
Scoreboard
Australia 1st innings
Cameron Bancroft c Joe Root b Stuart Broad 8
David Warner lbw Stuart Broad 2
Usman Khawaja c Jonny Bairstow b Chris Woakes 13
Steven Smith b Stuart Broad 144
Travis Head lbw Chris Woakes 35
Matthew Wade lbw Chris Woakes 1
Tim Paine c Rory Burns b Stuart Broad 5
James Pattinson lbw Stuart Broad 0
Pat Cummins lbw Ben Stokes 5
Peter Siddle c Jos Buttler b Moeen Ali 44
Nathan Lyon Not Out 12
Extras 0b 13lb 0nb 0pen 2w 15
Total (80.4 overs): 284 all out
Fall of Wickets: 1-2 Warner, 2-17 Bancroft, 3-35 Khawaja, 4-99 Head, 5-105 Wade, 6-112 Paine, 7-112 Pattinson, 8-122 Cummins, 9-210 Siddle, 10-284 Smith
Bowling: Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
James Anderson: 4 3 1 0 0.25
Stuart Broad: 22.4 4 86 5 3.79
Chris Woakes: 21 2 58 3 2.76
Ben Stokes: 18 1 77 1 4.28 2w
Moeen Ali: 13 3 42 1 3.23
Joe Denly: 2 1 7 0 3.50
England 1st innings
Rory Burns c Tim Paine b Nathan Lyon 133
Jason Roy c Steven Smith b James Pattinson 10
Joe Root c&b Peter Siddle 57J
oe Denly lbw James Pattinson 18J
os Buttler c Cameron Bancroft b Pat Cummins 5
Ben Stokes c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins 50
Jonny Bairstow c David Warner b Peter Siddle 8
Moeen Ali b Nathan Lyon 0
Chris Woakes Not Out 37
Stuart Broad c James Pattinson b Pat Cummins 29
James Anderson c Pat Cummins b Nathan Lyon 3
Extras 10b 11lb 1nb 0pen 2w 24
Total (135.5 overs): 374 all out
Fall of Wickets: 1-22 Roy, 2-154 Root, 3-189 Denly, 4-194 Buttler, 5-282 Stokes, 6-296 Burns, 7-300 Ali, 8-300 Bairstow, 9-365 Broad, 10-374 Anderson
Bowling: Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Pat Cummins: 33 9 84 3 2.55
James Pattinson: 27 3 82 2 3.04 1w
Peter Siddle: 27 8 52 2 1.93
Nathan Lyon: 43.5 8 112 3 2.56 1nb
Matthew Wade: 1 0 7 0 7.00 1w
Travis Head: 2 1 7 0 3.50
Steven Smith: 2 0 9 0 4.50
Australia 2nd innings
Cameron Bancroft c Jos Buttler b Moeen Ali 7
David Warner c Jonny Bairstow b Stuart Broad 8
Usman Khawaja c Jonny Bairstow b Ben Stokes 40
Steven Smith c Jonny Bairstow b Chris Woakes 142
Travis Head c Jonny Bairstow b Ben Stokes 51
Matthew Wade c Joe Denly b Ben Stokes 110
Tim Paine b Moeen Ali 34J
ames Pattinson Not Out 47P
at Cummins Not Out 26E
xtras 11b 2lb 6nb 0pen 3w 22
Total (112.0 overs): 487 decl
Fall of Wickets: 1-13 Warner, 2-27 Bancroft, 3-75 Khawaja, 4-205 Head, 5-331 Smith, 6-407 Wade, 7-409 Paine Did Not Bat : Siddle, Lyon
Bowling: Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Stuart Broad: 22 2 91 1 4.14 1w
Chris Woakes: 13 1 46 1 3.54 1w
Moeen Ali: 29 1 130 2 4.48 2nb
Joe Root: 12 1 50 0 4.17
Ben Stokes: 22 5 85 3 3.86 1w 4nb
Joe Denly: 14 1 72 0 5.14
England 2nd innings
Rory Burns c Nathan Lyon b Pat Cummins 11
Jason Roy b Nathan Lyon 28J
oe Root c Cameron Bancroft b Nathan Lyon 28
Joe Denly c Cameron Bancroft b Nathan Lyon 11
Jos Buttler b Pat Cummins 1B
en Stokes c Tim Paine b Nathan Lyon 6
Jonny Bairstow c Cameron Bancroft b Pat Cummins 6
Moeen Ali c David Warner b Nathan Lyon 4
Chris Woakes c Steven Smith b Pat Cummins 37
Stuart Broad c Steven Smith b Nathan Lyon 0
James Anderson Not Out 4
Extras 4b 4lb 2nb 0pen 0w 10
Total (52.3 overs): 146 all out
Fall of Wickets: 1-19 Burns, 2-60 Roy, 3-80 Denly, 4-85 Root, 5-85 Buttler, 6-97 Bairstow, 7-97 Stokes, 8-136 Ali, 9-136 Broad, 10-146 Woakes
Bowling: Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Peter: Siddle 12 2 28 0 2.33
Nathan Lyon: 20 5 49 6 2.45
James Pattinson: 8 1 29 0 3.62 1nb
Pat Cummins: 11.3 3 32 4 2.78 1nb
Steven Smith: 1 1 0 0 0.00