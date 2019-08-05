Australia's Nathan Lyon (centre) celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Stuart Broad during the match. Image Credit: AFP

Birmingham: Nathan Lyon took six wickets as Australia thrashed England by 251 runs at their Edgbaston 'fortress' to win the first Ashes Test on Monday.

England, set a daunting 398 for victory, lost four wickets for 12 runs either side of lunch on the last day as they collapsed to 97-7.

They were eventually dismissed for 146 in their second innings, with off-spinner Lyon taking 6-49 - a haul that included his 350th Test wicket - and fast bowler Pat Cummins 4-32.

Victory gave Australia their first win at Edgbaston in any format since 2001 - the last time they won an Ashes series in England - and ended England's run off 11 successive wins at the Birmingham ground.

England resumed on 13 without loss after Australia star Steve Smith's second hundred of his comeback Test following a ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal had allowed the tourists to declare late on Sunday's fourth day.

Rory Burns, whose first-innings 133 was his first century at this level, became just the 10th cricketer to have batted on all five days of a Test.

But he had added just four runs to his overnight seven when he was undone by an excellent seaming and rising Cummins delivery that lobbed off his gloves to Lyon in the gully.

Number three Root, on four, was given out leg before to James Pattinson by umpire Joel Wilson.

But in a match full of overturned decisions, Root successfully challenged the verdict.

Australia's Pat Cummins and Steve Smith celebrate with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Chris Woakes giving Australia victory in the first test.

Root had made eight when he nearly played on to Cummins before Jason Roy, who made a superb 85 in eventual champions England's World Cup semi-final win over Australia at Edgbaston last month, drove him through extra-cover for four.

Root had moved on to nine when he was again given out leg before by Wilson, this time off the bowling of paceman Peter Siddle. But the batsman's immediate review revealed an inside edge.

That meant umpire Wilson had equalled an unwanted record with an eighth overturned decision in a Test match.

Roy swept Lyon for four but then, in a shot more appropriate for a one-day match than a side trying to save a Test, charged down the pitch and was clean bowled for 28

Lyon remained a threat on a wearing pitch offering turn and bounce and he had Joe Denly (11) caught off bat and pad by Cameron Bancroft at short leg to leave England 80-3.

And the Australia pair combined again to dismiss Root for 28.

England's 85-4 at lunch soon became 85-5 when Jos Buttler (one) was bowled by a Cummins delivery that kept low.

Cummins then had his 100th Test wicket when Jonny Bairstow (six) gloved a rising ball to Bancroft in the slips.

England's collapse continued apace when Ben Stokes was also out for six, well caught by wicketkeeper Tim Paine off a sharply spun Lyon delivery.

Moeen Ali, who in the first innings had succumbed to Lyon when he was bowled for a duck playing no shot, fell to the bowler for the ninth time in 11 Ashes knocks when caught in the slips for four to leave England 136-8.

It marked the end of a miserable match for England off-spinner Moeen, comprehensively outbowled by Lyon.

Lyon had Stuart Broad caught in the slips next ball before James Anderson survived the hat-trick after not bowling at all in Australia's second innings because of a calf injury.

Chris Woakes, who played several fine shots, was dropped in the slips by Smith.

But former Australia captain Smith had the last word, catching Woakes (37) in the slips off Cummins, with England all out inside 53 overs.

Australia 1st innings

Cameron Bancroft c Joe Root b Stuart Broad 8

David Warner lbw Stuart Broad 2

Usman Khawaja c Jonny Bairstow b Chris Woakes 13

Steven Smith b Stuart Broad 144

Travis Head lbw Chris Woakes 35

Matthew Wade lbw Chris Woakes 1

Tim Paine c Rory Burns b Stuart Broad 5

James Pattinson lbw Stuart Broad 0

Pat Cummins lbw Ben Stokes 5

Peter Siddle c Jos Buttler b Moeen Ali 44

Nathan Lyon Not Out 12

Extras 0b 13lb 0nb 0pen 2w 15

Total (80.4 overs): 284 all out

Fall of Wickets: 1-2 Warner, 2-17 Bancroft, 3-35 Khawaja, 4-99 Head, 5-105 Wade, 6-112 Paine, 7-112 Pattinson, 8-122 Cummins, 9-210 Siddle, 10-284 Smith

Bowling: Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex

James Anderson: 4 3 1 0 0.25

Stuart Broad: 22.4 4 86 5 3.79

Chris Woakes: 21 2 58 3 2.76

Ben Stokes: 18 1 77 1 4.28 2w

Moeen Ali: 13 3 42 1 3.23

Joe Denly: 2 1 7 0 3.50

England 1st innings

Rory Burns c Tim Paine b Nathan Lyon 133

Jason Roy c Steven Smith b James Pattinson 10

Joe Root c&b Peter Siddle 57J

oe Denly lbw James Pattinson 18J

os Buttler c Cameron Bancroft b Pat Cummins 5

Ben Stokes c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins 50

Jonny Bairstow c David Warner b Peter Siddle 8

Moeen Ali b Nathan Lyon 0

Chris Woakes Not Out 37

Stuart Broad c James Pattinson b Pat Cummins 29

James Anderson c Pat Cummins b Nathan Lyon 3

Extras 10b 11lb 1nb 0pen 2w 24

Total (135.5 overs): 374 all out

Fall of Wickets: 1-22 Roy, 2-154 Root, 3-189 Denly, 4-194 Buttler, 5-282 Stokes, 6-296 Burns, 7-300 Ali, 8-300 Bairstow, 9-365 Broad, 10-374 Anderson

Bowling: Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex

Pat Cummins: 33 9 84 3 2.55

James Pattinson: 27 3 82 2 3.04 1w

Peter Siddle: 27 8 52 2 1.93

Nathan Lyon: 43.5 8 112 3 2.56 1nb

Matthew Wade: 1 0 7 0 7.00 1w

Travis Head: 2 1 7 0 3.50

Steven Smith: 2 0 9 0 4.50

Australia 2nd innings

Cameron Bancroft c Jos Buttler b Moeen Ali 7

David Warner c Jonny Bairstow b Stuart Broad 8

Usman Khawaja c Jonny Bairstow b Ben Stokes 40

Steven Smith c Jonny Bairstow b Chris Woakes 142

Travis Head c Jonny Bairstow b Ben Stokes 51

Matthew Wade c Joe Denly b Ben Stokes 110

Tim Paine b Moeen Ali 34J

ames Pattinson Not Out 47P

at Cummins Not Out 26E

xtras 11b 2lb 6nb 0pen 3w 22

Total (112.0 overs): 487 decl

Fall of Wickets: 1-13 Warner, 2-27 Bancroft, 3-75 Khawaja, 4-205 Head, 5-331 Smith, 6-407 Wade, 7-409 Paine Did Not Bat : Siddle, Lyon

Bowling: Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex

Stuart Broad: 22 2 91 1 4.14 1w

Chris Woakes: 13 1 46 1 3.54 1w

Moeen Ali: 29 1 130 2 4.48 2nb

Joe Root: 12 1 50 0 4.17

Ben Stokes: 22 5 85 3 3.86 1w 4nb

Joe Denly: 14 1 72 0 5.14

England 2nd innings

Rory Burns c Nathan Lyon b Pat Cummins 11

Jason Roy b Nathan Lyon 28J

oe Root c Cameron Bancroft b Nathan Lyon 28

Joe Denly c Cameron Bancroft b Nathan Lyon 11

Jos Buttler b Pat Cummins 1B

en Stokes c Tim Paine b Nathan Lyon 6

Jonny Bairstow c Cameron Bancroft b Pat Cummins 6

Moeen Ali c David Warner b Nathan Lyon 4

Chris Woakes c Steven Smith b Pat Cummins 37

Stuart Broad c Steven Smith b Nathan Lyon 0

James Anderson Not Out 4

Extras 4b 4lb 2nb 0pen 0w 10

Total (52.3 overs): 146 all out

Fall of Wickets: 1-19 Burns, 2-60 Roy, 3-80 Denly, 4-85 Root, 5-85 Buttler, 6-97 Bairstow, 7-97 Stokes, 8-136 Ali, 9-136 Broad, 10-146 Woakes