Sharjah: Saturday’s Sri Lanka-Afghanistan game was the 281st international match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The fixture gave the venue the record of having hosted the most number of international cricket fixtures, surpassing the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia.
The Sharjah stadium has now organised 244 One-Day Internationals, 9 Tests and 28 T20 One-Day Internationals. It’s an incredible feat for a venue in a country which is an Associate member of the International Cricket Council.
As Sharjah claimed the record, Abdulrahman Bukhatir, the UAE business, cricket enthusiast and former chief of the Asian Cricket Council who brought cricket fever to the UAE, said it was a very satisfying feeling and thanked all those thousands who have enjoyed the games these past 40 years.
The first shoots of cricket in the UAE sprung in the northern emirate of Sharjah in the eighties with invitational games between India and Pakistan. These events were the brainchild of Abdul Rahman Bukhatir. Double-wicket tournaments followed before the Cricket Benefit Fund Series matches were hosted regularly.
One-Day Internationals were soon played in the desert outpost, and Tests followed as the UAE stadiums became the neutral venue for Pakistan. Sharjah was also the home ground for the Afghan national team.
The match also saw a record-breaking effort from Sri Lanka, who completed the highest T20 International run-chase at the Sharjah stadium and the highest chase against Afghanistan in T20Is.