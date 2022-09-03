Match summary - Sri Lankan turn up the heat to defeat Afghanistan

Superb slog over bowling followed by fearless batting lifted Sri Lanka to a four-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the first Super 4 game of the DP World Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a stiff target of 176 to win, Kusal Mendis lit the fuse for the Sri Lankan fireworks with a 19-ball 26 and added 61 for the first wicket with Pathum Nissanka (35 from 28 balls). Even after their departure, the momentum never flagged as the following batters continued to attack. Rajapaksha, who struck a 14-ball 31, was involved in two fruitful partnerships with Dhanushka Gunathilaka (33 off 20) and Wandindu Hasaranga (16 off 9), which saw Sri Lanka home with five balls to spare.

When Afghanistan posted 175/6 after being asked to bat first, it felt like they might have gotten 20 runs short. That was due to a fine 19th over from Maheesh Theekhana, who conceded only three runs while two wickets fell. That laid to waste a stroke-filled 54-ball 84 from Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Sri Lanka win

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by four wickets, scoring 179/6 in 19.1 overs

Afghanistan bowlers strike back

Afghanistan have clawed back into the game after an electric start from Sri Lanka, chasing 176 to win the Super 4 game in Sharjah. Kusal Mendis, who provided the early fireworks with a 19-ball 36, departed soon after the powerplay. His fellow opener Pathum Nissanka took up the quest for quick runs only to perish against off-spinner Mujib ur Rahman. Sri Lanka are 82/2 at the end of 10 overs, and they can power to the target as long as they don’t lose quick wickets.

Whirlwind start for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka openers started in scintillating fashion in chase of Afghanistan’s total of 175, reaching 57/0 at the end of six overs. Kushal Mendis (32 runs off 23 balls) was the aggressor in the powerplay, as he and Pathum Nissanka took on the might of Afghan bowling. There was even a rare sight of leggie Rashid Khan being treated with disdain as Mendis struck two sixes in a row. It is clear that Sri Lanka want to make a match of it. If they keep wickets in hand, this could turn out to be a thriller.

Midway report: Gurbaz’s 84 propels Afghanistan to 175/6

Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck a 54-ball 84 to power Afghanistan to a challenging total of 175/6 against Sri Lanka in the first Super 4 game of the DP World Asia Cup on Saturday.

In the record 281st international match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan were put to bat by Sri Lanka. Although Hazratullah Zazai was dismissed early, Gurbaz blazed away with boundaries, adding 93 in the company of Ibrahim Zadran. Only leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga escaped his wrath, returning figures of 0-23 from his four over.

Dilshan Madushanka of Sri Lanka celebrates after taking the wicket of Hazratullah Zazai of Afghanistan during the Super 4 match of the DP World Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News

No wickets for Hasaranga meant Afghanistan raced to 139/2 by the 16th over. But a brilliant 19th over from Maheesh Theekshana, where he conceded only three runs while two wickets fell, stifled the Afghans in the slog overs.

It’s a stiff target, considering the bowling strength of Afghanistan. Sri Lanka will need to preserve wickets to take the game deep. And that could fetch them an unlikely win.

Afghanistan poised for a big score

Afghanistan have set the stage for a good total against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 game, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz leading the way with a stroke-filled unbeaten half-century. His 26-ball 52 helped Afghanistan reach 83/1 at the halfway stage and are well-placed to step up the scoring in the next 10 overs. Sri Lankan bowlers have toiled without success on a pitch where the ball tends to keep low occasionally. That could undermine the chase.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan run between the wicket. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Gurbaz sets the Sharjah stadium alight

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s relentless aggression kept the Afghanistan scoring at a fair clip as they finished the powerplay of 6 overs with 49 for the loss of Hazratullah Zazai (13). The two openers had added 46 after Sri Lanka opted to bowl first in the first Super 4 game of the DP World Asia Cup on Saturday (September 3).

This game gives the Sharjah Cricket Stadium the record of hosting the most international games (281), surpassing the Sydney Cricket Ground. Gurbaz rose to the occasion hoisting Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana for a couple of sixes before turning his attention to the other bowlers.

Sri Lanka supporters during the match against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

A world record for Sharjah

Today's Sri Lanka-Afghanistan game is the 281st international match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. That gives the venue the record of having hosted the most number of international cricket fixtures, surpassing the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia.

The Sharjah stadium has now organised 244 One-Day Internationals, 9 Tests and 28 T20 One-Day Internationals.

The toss and the teams

Sri Lanka won the toss and opt to bowl first.

No changes for Sri Lanka. One change for Afghanistan as Samiullah Shinwari replaces Azmatullah Omarzai, who is unwell.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando andDilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai , Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Match preview: Afghan’s all-round skills likely to prevail over Lankans

Pace and spin have helped Afghanistan fashion two triumphs in the DP World Asia Cup preliminaries, while their batting continues to be solid. If they can reproduce that form, the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghans should win against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today (September 3).