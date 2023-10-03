Dubai: Imagine a scenario where Indian cricketing superstar Virat Kohli will take on tennis legend Rafael Nadal or Formula One driver Sergio Perez or for that matter former Chelsea star Didier Drogba. Sounds interesting right? This dream battle is coming true with the launch of UIM E1 World Championship, the world’s first all-electric race boat series.

The former Indian captain recently announced the launch of his new team — Blue Rising Team — along with sports tech entrepreneur Adi K Mishra, which will compete against teams already announced by Tom Brady, Nadal, Steve Aoki, Drogba, Perez and Team Venice in the inaugural season, scheduled to begin in February 2024.

The championship will see up to 12 teams and 24 mixed-gender pilots racing on the water in iconic cities around the world.

Virat Kohli said: “I want to inspire people to have a competitive spirit and to raise awareness about sustainability issues, something I am becoming more and more passionate about as we build a family. I can’t wait to cheer for our male and female pilots racing for our team. I’m looking forward to lining up against the likes of Tom Brady, Rafa Nadal, Sergio Perez, Steve Aoki and Didier Drogba — we’re going electric, we’re going flying over the water and we’re going to try to win it for The Blue Rising.”

Marine conservation

The Blue Rising Team name not only draws attention to the urgent need to address marine conservation and the threat posed by rising sea levels around the world, but is also a celebration of the colour at the heart of Indian sports teams that proudly represent India on the global stage. As a passionate sportsman, Kohli wants The Blue Rising to raise the profile of sustainable sports and make sure our planet is protected for future generations.

Adi K Mishra, UAE-based Entrepreneur and Founder and CEO of LSC, said: “We are excited to partner with one of the best athletes of our generation and arguably one of the best batsmen in the history of cricket. It has also been a pleasure to work alongside Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment, who has played a key role and the firm has already brought insightful conversations with brands that share our combined values with the UIM E1 World Championship of sustainability and gender inclusion. We are keen to explore partnerships with the UIM E1 World Championship and some of the other team owners with the World Bowling League in order to elevate both sports.”

Rodi Basso, Co-Founder & CEO of UIM E1 World Championship, said: “The start line for the first season of the UIM E1 World Championship is filling up fast, and our seventh team is a big one for us! Virat Kohli’s passion for sustainability, combined with Adi’s ability to drive success, will make The Blue Rising Team a force to be reckoned with on the water. I am confident they will bring positive energy, fierce competitiveness, and natural creativity to our championship. And there’s no doubt their involvement will attract millions of new fans and help us deliver an even bigger impact through sport and purpose. Welcome The Blue Rising Team! We’re excited to have you with us on this incredible journey.”

Alejandro Agag, Co-Founder & Chairman of UIM E1 World Championship, said: “Our inaugural season is getting closer and I’m thrilled to announce yet another fantastic team joining us on our journey, one who has both sport and sustainability at the heart of their team.