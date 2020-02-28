The UAE Tour has been cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus Image Credit: UAE Tour

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi of Department Health announced that it has taken all necessary preventive measures, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and health of guests of two hotels in Abu Dhabi, who were in contact with two Italian participants who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, known as covid-19.

The department said it has taken quarantine measures for those who were in contact with the two Italian team in the two hotels located on Yas Island. It also imposed home quarantine for others until the completion of the screening and examination in accordance with the medical procedures followed.

The two Italian team members are currently receiving proper medication and being closely monitored. Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health added that, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, it is making all possible efforts to combat the spread of the virus and taking all necessary measures and preparations. Concerned authorities in Abu Dhabi have also taken all necessary preventive measures to counter the spread of the virus, including installing thermal detectors in the air, sea and land ports along with qualified medical teams around the clock, and providing necessary medical equipment for laboratory tests.