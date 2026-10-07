Christian Horner speaks out amid Ferrari rumours

For now, Horner appears in no rush to return. But with Ferrari continuing to face pressure and Horner openly admitting that Maranello appeals to him, speculation over a potential reunion with Formula 1 is unlikely to disappear soon.

Hamilton, however, has acknowledged frustration with Ferrari’s current situation and suggested that changes to the wider leadership structure beyond Vasseur should be considered. He has also pointed to the team’s performance deficit compared with its rivals.

“I think there’s awful lot of things that get taken out of context. For me, I’m enjoying the time that I’ve had, having out of the sport at the moment,” Horner said in an interview with Sportico.

Horner left Red Bull in 2025 after 21 years with the team, having overseen one of the most successful periods in its history. Under his leadership, Red Bull won eight drivers’ world championships, with Sebastian Vettel claiming four between 2010 and 2013 and Max Verstappen winning four from 2021 to 2024. The team also secured six constructors’ titles during Horner’s tenure.

Dubai: Christian Horner has refused to rule out a return to Formula 1 but insisted he is using his time away from the sport to decide what comes next, amid growing speculation linking him with Ferrari.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.