Christian Horner speaks out amid Ferrari rumours

Horner reflects on F1 career as Ferrari rumors intensify
Dubai: Christian Horner has refused to rule out a return to Formula 1 but insisted he is using his time away from the sport to decide what comes next, amid growing speculation linking him with Ferrari.
Horner left Red Bull in 2025 after 21 years with the team, having overseen one of the most successful periods in its history. Under his leadership, Red Bull won eight drivers’ world championships, with Sebastian Vettel claiming four between 2010 and 2013 and Max Verstappen winning four from 2021 to 2024. The team also secured six constructors’ titles during Horner’s tenure.
The 52-year-old has recently described Ferrari as his “dream” destination, fuelling speculation that he could replace Fred Vasseur if the Frenchman loses his position.
However, Horner played down the latest rumours when discussing his future.
“I think there’s awful lot of things that get taken out of context. For me, I’m enjoying the time that I’ve had, having out of the sport at the moment,” Horner said in an interview with Sportico.
“I was traveling for 21 years. I did 404 races in a row without missing one. So, it’s a good opportunity to take stock and evaluate what do I wanna do next.”
Horner’s comments come as Vasseur faces increased scrutiny at Ferrari following a run of disappointing results. The team has publicly backed Vasseur, while Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have also supported the team principal.
Hamilton, however, has acknowledged frustration with Ferrari’s current situation and suggested that changes to the wider leadership structure beyond Vasseur should be considered. He has also pointed to the team’s performance deficit compared with its rivals.
For now, Horner appears in no rush to return. But with Ferrari continuing to face pressure and Horner openly admitting that Maranello appeals to him, speculation over a potential reunion with Formula 1 is unlikely to disappear soon.