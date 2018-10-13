Los Angeles: The Milwaukee Brewers chased Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw early then held on for a 6-5 victory to seize the advantage in their Major League Baseball play-off series.

Milwaukee scored five runs in three-plus innings against three-time Cy Young Award-winner Kershaw — the most surprising a home run by rookie relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff in the third inning.

Woodruff, 25, notched the fifth hit of his major league career. He also retired all six batters he faced, three with strikeouts. The Brewers won their 12th straight game as they took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.