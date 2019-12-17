Washington: New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time touchdown pass leader on Monday, throwing four scoring tosses in the Saints’ 34-7 rout of the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

The 40-year-old signal caller, who guided New Orleans to the 2010 Super Bowl, now has 541 career touchdown throws, two more than the old mark by retired legend Peyton Manning and three better than 42-year-old New England Patriots starter Tom Brady.