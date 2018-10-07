Denver: Colin Wilson scored two goals, Semyon Varlamov had 35 saves and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Saturday night.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist as Colorado won two home games to start the season. Gabriel Landeskog and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche.

A game after he faced just 21 shots, Varlamov was tested by Philadelphia. He made 12 saves in the third period, including big stops when Colorado was clinging to a one-goal lead. He had five saves on the Flyers’ power play 3:20 into the last period to preserve the one-goal lead.

Sean Couturier and Mikhail Vorobyov had goals, and Brian Elliott stopped 30 shots for the Flyers.