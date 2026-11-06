GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Australia's Chris Lynn banned for using cocaine

Cricket star Chris Lynn admits cocaine use, serves one-month ban

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Chris Lynn
Chris Lynn
Twitter

Dubai: Australian batter Chris Lynn has served a one-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine during the T20 Blast Finals Day in England in July. The 36-year-old completed an approved rehabilitation programme, allowing the Cricket Regulator to reduce his sanction.

Lynn underwent routine anti-doping testing on July 18; the day Northamptonshire won their third T20 Blast title. He scored 39 and four across the two matches played that day. His urine sample was sent to a laboratory in France, where it tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

After the tournament, Lynn travelled to Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League but played only once for Galle Gladiators before being ruled out with a leg injury on July 29. The Cricket Regulator notified him of the adverse finding two days later and imposed a provisional suspension.

Lynn admitted using cocaine three weeks later, stating that it was taken outside a competitive setting and was unrelated to his cricket performance. He said the substance was used over the evening of July 15 and into the early hours of July 16.

The regulator initially brought two charges under the England and Wales Cricket Board’s anti-doping code but withdrew one after the concentration was found to be below the threshold required under World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

A three-month suspension was considered before the sanction was reduced to one month following confirmation that Lynn had completed an approved treatment programme on August 30.

Lynn has not played professional cricket since serving the ban. He is yet to sign a Big Bash League contract, although Australian media reports say he has agreed terms with Melbourne Renegades.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's Babar Azam

Yousaf urges Babar Azam to seek batting coaching abroad

2m read
India's Virat Kohli reacts during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England on July 14, 2026.

Supreme Court turns to Kohli amid firecracker debate

2m read
Pakistan's Babar Azam

Shaheen Afridi backs Babar Azam despite poor form

1m read
Stuart Broad and Sachin Tendulkar

Stuart Broad speaks on Sachin Tendulkar's aura

2m read