Australia's Chris Lynn banned for using cocaine

The regulator initially brought two charges under the England and Wales Cricket Board’s anti-doping code but withdrew one after the concentration was found to be below the threshold required under World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

Lynn admitted using cocaine three weeks later, stating that it was taken outside a competitive setting and was unrelated to his cricket performance. He said the substance was used over the evening of July 15 and into the early hours of July 16.

After the tournament, Lynn travelled to Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League but played only once for Galle Gladiators before being ruled out with a leg injury on July 29. The Cricket Regulator notified him of the adverse finding two days later and imposed a provisional suspension.

Lynn underwent routine anti-doping testing on July 18; the day Northamptonshire won their third T20 Blast title. He scored 39 and four across the two matches played that day. His urine sample was sent to a laboratory in France, where it tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.