Australia's Chris Lynn banned for using cocaine

Cricket star Chris Lynn admits cocaine use, serves one-month ban
Dubai: Australian batter Chris Lynn has served a one-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine during the T20 Blast Finals Day in England in July. The 36-year-old completed an approved rehabilitation programme, allowing the Cricket Regulator to reduce his sanction.
Lynn underwent routine anti-doping testing on July 18; the day Northamptonshire won their third T20 Blast title. He scored 39 and four across the two matches played that day. His urine sample was sent to a laboratory in France, where it tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
After the tournament, Lynn travelled to Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League but played only once for Galle Gladiators before being ruled out with a leg injury on July 29. The Cricket Regulator notified him of the adverse finding two days later and imposed a provisional suspension.
Lynn admitted using cocaine three weeks later, stating that it was taken outside a competitive setting and was unrelated to his cricket performance. He said the substance was used over the evening of July 15 and into the early hours of July 16.
The regulator initially brought two charges under the England and Wales Cricket Board’s anti-doping code but withdrew one after the concentration was found to be below the threshold required under World Anti-Doping Agency rules.
A three-month suspension was considered before the sanction was reduced to one month following confirmation that Lynn had completed an approved treatment programme on August 30.
Lynn has not played professional cricket since serving the ban. He is yet to sign a Big Bash League contract, although Australian media reports say he has agreed terms with Melbourne Renegades.